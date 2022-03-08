An NHS worker from Staffordshire was found dead at the bottom of her stairs with 53 separate injuries, an inquest has heard.

Tina Cartlidge, 59, had endured '37 years of abuse' at the hands of husband Paul Cartlidge before her sudden death, the inquest was told.

It cannot be established whether the severe head injuries that killed her were the result of an accidental fall down the stairs or an assault at the hands of her husband.

The mum-of-three - who married at the age of 18 - was found dead at her home on Friar Street, Longton, on April 7, 2020.

Her husband was arrested the same day on suspicion of murder. He was later released due to a lack of evidence.

The couple were yesterday described as alcoholics, although she had not been drinking at the time of her death.

Mr Cartlidge was not called to give evidence to yesterday's hearing.

In evidence read by Sergeant Katie Gregory, from Staffordshire Police, she said: "Paul said that Tina had fallen down a couple of days prior to her death and was bruised as a result of that.

"She had gone to bed at 9pm and he said he would follow her up later. He heard a loud bang. She was at the bottom of the stairs. He tried to wake her but she didn’t respond.

"She had blood coming from her nose. He said she was snoring and he believed she would follow him to bed.

"He said he didn’t try to move her but told paramedics he had tried to move her. He said it was at 9pm but told paramedics 12.30am."

The next morning Paul saw Tina still at the bottom of the stairs and 'knew straightaway she was dead'. He alerted a neighbour and Tina was pronounced dead.

The inquest heard that over the years, Tina had often confided to friends and colleagues that her husband had hurt her, but on other occasions, that she had hurt herself by falling.

She was often seen with bruising to her face.

In a statement, niece Marie Copestake said: "I knew she was in a violent relationship.

"I never witnessed Paul being violent but I did feel uncomfortable at the house. I spotted signs of abuse. Paul had hit her with a walking stick.

"I last saw her at Christmas 2019. I discussed her getting help but I don't know whether she ever followed that through."

In a statement, Amelia Boltman added: "I knew her for 11 years as a friend and colleague.

"Tina would talk about her husband Paul. Tina turned up to work with a bruise on her face. She said Paul had hit her.

"The last time I spoke to her was a month before her death and she said she was okay."

The pair had separated, but had got back together, with Paul living with Tina in the last three months of her life.

The cause of death was given as a head injury that resulted in a fractured skull.

North Staffordshire assistant coroner Duncan Ritchie said: "She had a number of health conditions and injuries that she had sustained in what she described as falls. She had trouble staying on her feet.

"These matters are significant because I have to consider the possibility of an accidental fall.

"She had a volatile relationship with her husband Paul. I have heard evidence that the police were called to incidents on three occasions that Paul had committed violence against her. He was charged with one of these incidents.

"Tina had also described to friends and family members that she had been subjected to violence by her husband on several occasions and she was seen to have facial injuries. Her explanation was that they had been caused accidentally or by her husband.

"When he was arrested, he said ‘She’s covered in bruises, who’s going to believe that I didn’t do it?’"She had over 50 external injuries. He was investigated by the police and said she had falls because of alcohol consumption and her previous stroke.

"He said she had fallen a couple of days previously, to her face, and been rendered unconscious. There was some support for that account."

'I'm not able to determine whether they were caused by a fall or an assault', the coroner saidMr Ritchie noted inconsistencies in Mr Cartlidge's account of events.

The coroner continued: "Paul went on to say that on April 6 he went to the supermarket and bought brandy to drink.

"He told the police that he had taken a particular taxi company. They could not corroborate that account. I find this account troubling.

"I note the inconsistency between what he said to the paramedics and neighbours and whether or not he tried to move her.

"The most significant finding was there was a skull fracture, injuries to her rib cage and a number of other injuries. Many of these appear to be accidental bruises and the like.

"I can’t say that it’s more likely than not that the head injury was caused by a fall. I can’t say that it was caused by an assault.

"His account is unlikely to have been the truth. But it does not lead me to conclude that he killed his wife.

"There may have been multiple falls that led to some or all of the injuries."Delivering a narrative verdict, Mr Ritchie added: "I'm not able to determine whether they were caused by a fall or an assault."

Help and support

If you need support or advice about anything visit our advice page.

Call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential, non-judgemental information and support.

Women's Aid - for information and support, email helpline@womensaid.org.uk or use the instant messaging service.

Contact a local domestic abuse service by using the Domestic Abuse Directory.

If you are in immediate danger, call 999.