A parish priest from Herefordshire has been sacked after a tribunal found his conduct had been "unbecoming or inappropriate to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders".

The disciplinary tribunal from the Diocese of Herefordshire has found the Revd Clive Evans, who is 62, inappropriately touched two women whilst working as the vicar of churches in Bromyard and Stoke Lacy.

In a 30-page ruling, the panel also found Evans had stripped to boxer shorts whilst conducting a "full immersion baptism".

They said that Evans had been due to go on holiday with his wife, and had conducted the baptism after doing his packing.

"The panel finds that there was ample opportunity at this stage for Reverend Evans to give thought to including a change of clothing for conducting the baptism, which he knew, at this stage, was to be a full immersion using the bath."

The tribunal also concluded that "underwear is intimate apparel.

"It is qualitatively different to, and has different associations from, other forms of clothing, or even of swimwear."

"There was no extreme urgency which might conceivably be imagined to justify a state of semi-nakedness and public display of underwear."

Along with his dismissal from post, the Revd Evans has been ordered to attend training courses relating to safeguarding, appropriate working and pastoral boundaries before he is considered for a recommencement of his ministry.

The tribunal also granted anonymity to those concerned in the allegations.