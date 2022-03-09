A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection to the theft of a French bulldog, Luna, last Sunday.

The one-year-old dog was found in a bush near a service station outside Worcester a day later.

Police have said the man has been released on bail whilst investigations into the event continue.

Luna's owner was approached by two men on Elgar road in Malvern at midday on Sunday.

They distracted her before the dog was taken.

At the time, Sergeant Brian Simpkins of West Mercia Police described the theft as a "very distressing 24 hours for the owner of Luna after she was taken."

"We cannot thank the community enough for pulling together to help us locate Luna by assisting us with searches and for also supporting her owner."

Police are still appealing to the public for help identifying the men involved, and have asked people to check any CCTV or dash cam footage that may assist their inquiry.

They said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to visit this website quoting incident number 91i of 4 March 2022."