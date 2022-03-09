Six young people have been detained by police after a 53-year-old man died following a suspected stabbing outside an Asda store in Redditch.

The man was from Redditch, Worcestershire, and the suspected attack took place on Tuesday night outside an Asda supermarket on Jinnah Road.

West Mercia Police said officers attended the scene along with the West Midlands Ambulance service, but the man died at the scene.

The alarm was raised at 7.20pm on Tuesday, March 8, when a man was found with injuries outside the store in the Worcestershire town.

Police and paramedics arrived and tried to save his life, but he later died.

The attack is believed to have happened around 7pm on Tuesday night in Redditch Credit: Snapper SK

The force said officers are currently supporting the man’s family "at this difficult time".

West Mercia Police continued to question six youths on Wednesday over the death.

But they are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information.A force statement added: "Following a search of the area, six young men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."Anyone who was in the area of Asda around the time of the incident and saw anything that could help officers is asked to please call 101."

The statement continued: "Alternatively, anyone who has information but doesn't feel comfortable talking to police can speak to the independent charity, Crimestoppers.

"It's 100 per cent anonymous and your name, call or IP address can't be traced. You can contact them online or by phoning 0800 555 111."