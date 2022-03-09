A 53-year-old man who died in a suspected stabbing outside an ASDA supermarket in Redditch has been named by police.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, police have named the victim as 53-year old Ian Kirwan. He was from Redditch in Worcestershire.

Police have arrested two more young people on suspicion of the murder after a man died at an Asda in Redditch last night.

A police spokesperson said: "Our enquiries have established that Ian was attacked outside the front of Asda and suffered a fatal stab wound after an attack involving a group of youths."

A police spokesman made the following statement in Redditch

"Six of them were arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of murder, and remain in custody. Today, a further two youths have also been arrested on suspicion of murder."

He adds: "My enquiries have led me to believe there are a further three youths that are connected to this group that attacked Ian, and I appeal directly to them to do the right thing and hand themselves in to the local police station.

"This group were not local to Redditch and travelled to the town from the south Birmingham area."