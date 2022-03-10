Triple killer Anthony Russell has been found guilty of raping Nicole McGregor today - his third and final murder victim - by a jury at Warwick Crown Court.

Russel, aged 39, killed three people in just seven days in October 2020, and the manhunt that led to his arrest was one of the largest in recent years.

Here is the timeline of those seven days:

23 October 2020

Julie Williams, 58, phoned West Midlands Police to report that her son David Williams, 31, had not been seen since 21 October.

25 October 2020

West Midlands Police were called by Ms Williams' sister to report she was now also missing.

Police officers forced their way into her house and found her dead on the living room floor.

Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

26 October 2020

After the discovery of Ms Williams' body, Russel fled Coventry with money and a mobile phone he had robbed from a 78-year-old man the day before.

Later on that day, officers raid Russel's home in Riley Square, Coventry, after a tip-off that he had confessed to killing Ms Williams and her son Mr Williams.

When arriving at the home, officers found David’s body hidden under a bed.

He had suffered multiple injuries.

Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

A major manhunt was then launched for Russell, who lived in the same road in Coventry as his first victims.

Russell then used public transport to travel to Kenilworth where he immediately continued his violent spree by robbing a woman who is 71-years-old of £200, dragging her along the ground.

He then used public transport, travelled to Leamington Spa arriving in the town at approximately 2.45pm.

It was there that he murdered and raped his final victim, 18 weeks pregnant, 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, after luring her to Newbold Comyn with the promise of drugs.

28 October 2020

Russell was seen leaving Leamington Spa on foot, where at 2pm, he again preyed on a vulnerable victim, a 75-year-old man.

After asking him for directions, Russell followed him into his home and attacked him before making off in his car a Ford C-Max.

29 October 2020

Ms McGregors body was found in an area of dense undergrowth near to the River Leam.

The 31-year-old's body was covered in scratches and bruises having been dragged through the woodland.

Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

30 October 2020

Russell was finally found in Staffordshire in the early hours of 30 October.

He was sleeping in the back seat of the car he had stolen two days earlier on a road near Burton Upon Trent.

Credit: West Midlands Police/ PA

A major investigation by West Midlands Police established that Russel had killed Mr Williams first and then his mother afterwards as she knew too much.

According to West Midlands Police, when questioned by officers in custody Russel remained silent with a blanket over his head.

He has since admitted the three murders, as well as the three robberies and wounding of the carjacking victim.