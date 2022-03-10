Play video

Pictures from SnapperSK

A number of youths have been arrested after two teenage boys were stabbed in Birmingham City Centre at around 2:30 this afternoon, March 10.

The victims have been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the arrested will be questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Emergency 60 powers have been implemented as a result of the incident.

This means that officer are allowed to stop and search people where there is evidence that serious violence has taken place or may take place.

Two scenes are being held at a fast food outlet in Corporation Street and on Priory Queensway.West Midlands police have said they are concerned that young people are coming into the city with knives and that tensions could lead to other people getting hurt.

The reminded the public that their continued priority is to protect and keep people safe.