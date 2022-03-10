Derby could become responsible for running the nation's railways, as it seeks to become the site for the Great British Railways (GBR) headquarters.

In October the government announced a competition would begin to find a city to host the new service HQ. Great British Railways will be the new public body responsible for running the network across the UK.

Derby City Council says the city can draw on 180 years of rail heritage, and is placed in the centre of the UK, making it a travel hub. It's also a centre for manufacturing, with both Rolls Royce and Toyota major employers in the area.

In a statement, the leader of Derby City Council, Chris Poulter, said that the railways were "in the blood of many generations of people in Derby."

"The home of the railways should also have an eye to the future and this is where Derby can excel. It is a centre for rail excellence and innovation, with a strong supply chain to support a large, diverse rail cluster.

We are the natural home for the first national headquarters of Great British Railways."

Derby will also host a new fleet of Aurora trains to serve the East Midlands and South Yorkshire

Credit: East Midlands Railway

Derby's train depot is also being upgraded to host a new fleet of Aurora trains, with a £35 million pound investment planned. The new trains will enter into service in 2023.

The Council say their bid to become the home of GBR has the backing of other local authorities in the East Midlands, including councils in Nottingham and Leicester.

Ben Bradley, the MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said "the whole region is backing Derby."

"Derby is the obvious place to be the home of GBR, with its historic rail connections and proud heritage of manufacturing and engineering," he said.