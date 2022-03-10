A foodbank in Leicestershire says it is facing a drop in donations following the crisis in Ukraine.

Mission:foodbank in Enderby is urging people to split their generosity between local causes and the Ukraine appeal where possible.

The organisation, run by Enderby Life Church, supplies people in the Blaby district who're struggling financially but it says donations have significantly reduced in the last few weeks.

Staff are now worried that supplies will soon be too low to support families in need in the area.

Blaby South councillor Paul Hartshorn, who supports the charity, said it is understandable that people wish to help support those in Ukraine - but families in our own communities remain faced with the 'unbearable choice between heating or eating'.

He said: "This is turning into a very tricky situation, with prices rising in the UK daily and inflation running at a record high more and more people are turning to foodbanks for help.

"However, we also see on the news the suffering that is happening in Ukraine and we only naturally want to help where we can.

Mr Hartshorn is urging people to donate to both local and Ukraine causes if they can afford to do so.

Anyone who wishes to donate can drop food, toiletries, or cleaning materials off at one of the following locations:

Dog and Gun pub in Enderby (the large box in the car park)

Co-op on Cross Street in Enderby(the basket inside)

Danemill Primary School in Enderby

17 Park Road, Blaby, LE8 4ED (the box on driveway)

The big Co-op Store in Whetstone

Julianna Holt, who runs the foodbank said: "At present, our food supplies are running very low so we are asking our fantastic communities to please consider helping us once again so we can continue to support struggling families."

The foodbank has pledged to give any surplus food and essentials to local charities collecting for Ukraine.

The Leicester Ukrainian Community Centre "Kalyna" is among the local groups gathering items to be delivered to the Polish/Ukrainian border.

The group says it is urgently seeking medical supplies such as first aid kits, bandages and painkillers, as well as non-perishable food and drink such as canned and dried foods and baby food.

Supplies can be dropped at the centre on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 10am and 1pm and on Fridays between 7pm and 10pm.