14-year-old boy charged with murder following supermarket stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a man outside a supermarket in Redditch on Tuesday.

53-year-old Ian Kirwan died after a suspected stabbing outside ASDA on Jinnah Road on Tuesday evening (8 March).

The boy is being kept in police custody and is due to appear in front of Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

On Thursday police said that three more people were arrested, bringing the total number of people arrested to eleven.

Seven people have been released with no further action taken and one other has been released on bail.

Three remain in custody, including the boy charged with murder.

The supermarket and parts of the surrounding area had been cordoned off to members of the public and traffic whilst police investigated the death, but have now reopened.