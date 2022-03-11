A heroin user who murdered a mother and son and a pregnant woman in seven days has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term at Warwick Crown Court.

Anthony Russell, who's from Coventry, murdered Julie Williams, her son David Williams and Nicole McGregor in October 2020.

Russell has also been sentenced to 12 years for the rape of Ms McGregor.

He was on the run until October 30 and the manhunt that led to his arrest was one of the largest in recent years.

After a retrial at Warwick Crown Court, Russell was also found guilty of raping Ms McGregor, whom he had assaulted while she was five months pregnant.

Sentencing the 39-year-old in his absence on Friday, Mr Justice Wall told the killer: "I have no doubt that this is a case which falls fairly and squarely within the description of being exceptionally serious."

Mr Justice Wall adds: "You are a man prepared to use very significant violence on anyone.

"You are exceptionally dangerous to those who know you, and those who do not."

"You will remain in custody for the rest or your life and will never be eligible to apply to the Parole Board for your release."

Timeline of Russell's crimes:

23 October 2020

Julie Williams, 58, phoned West Midlands Police to report that her son David Williams, 31, had not been seen since 21 October.

25 October 2020

West Midlands Police were called by Ms Williams' sister to report she was now also missing.

Police officers forced their way into her house and found her dead on the living room floor.

26 October 2020

After the discovery of Ms Williams' body, Russel fled Coventry with money and a mobile phone he had robbed from a 78-year-old man the day before.

Later on that day, officers raid Russel's home in Riley Square, Coventry, after a tip-off that he had confessed to killing Ms Williams and her son Mr Williams.

Anthony Russell was sentenced today at Warwick Crown Court Credit: PA/ West Midlands Police

When arriving at the home, officers found David’s body hidden under a bed.

He had suffered multiple injuries.

He then used public transport, travelled to Leamington Spa arriving in the town at approximately 2.45pm.

It was there that he murdered and raped his final victim, 18 weeks pregnant, 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, after luring her to Newbold Comyn with the promise of drugs.

