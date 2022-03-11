A Nottingham girl who campaigned for a Disney princess with glasses, has been invited to the BAFTA's.

Lowri Moore was nine-years-old when she noticed that none of her favourite film characters wore glasses, which prompted her to get in touch with bosses at Disney.

Three years on and director Jared Bush has not only created a character with glasses in his newly released film Encanto, but has now invited Lowri to attend the BAFTA's this Sunday March 13.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Lowri explained how she is feeling ahead of the event: "I look at videos and watch all these famous people going on red carpets.

"And I'm like oh my goodness imagine what that would be like on the red carpet, and I'm going to be on it and it's just awesome to think that.

"They're actually going to pair me and Jared up so we can have lots of photos together - I'm just so excited"

As well as inviting her to the event, Disney has also organised for Lowri to have her own princess moment - getting her hair and makeup done professionally.

She said: "We are so blessed that Disney, like the people who are doing the nominees, are going to actually do our makeup and hair for us when we get there."

"With the dress wise - there is a very kind lady - who is going to bring a box today of dresses that we can try on and the theme of the red carpet is sustainability and like something that you've worn before, from like a sustainable shop."

Lowri will be taking her mother with her to the star studded event, where they will also be having dinner with people involved with Encanto.

Disney's newly released film Encanto is about the Madrigals family who all have magical gifts except Mirabel.