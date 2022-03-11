A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 68-year-old woman near Lichfield in Staffordshire.

Valerie Freer died as a result of neck injuries in the village of Whittington, near Lichfield, and was found on the driveway of her home by paramedics at around 10.53am on February 24, Staffordshire Police said.

Alexander Verdu Munoz, 26, has been with charged with murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving.

The force said the murder charge relates to Ms Freer’s death on February 24, while the aggravated burglary and other charges relate to incidents which took place on February 12 and 21.

Munoz, who is an Argentinian national, remains in custody and is due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday, police added.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Valerie at this time.

"I would also like to thank the community of Whittington for their patience and understanding.

"Please avoid speculating on social media as to the circumstances surrounding Valerie’s death, as you may prejudice forthcoming legal proceedings."