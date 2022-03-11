Manhunt underway after man stabbed to death in Birmingham

Play video

A manhunt is underway after a man died in a Bartley Green stabbing today, March, 11.

Police were called to the incident on Grazebrook Croft at 11.20am this morning - the victim, believed to be in his early 50s, sadly died at the scene.

Officers are yet to confirm the man's identity and have not yet been in touch with his family.Grazebrook Croft and Bigwood Drive have been cordoned off following the incident and police say the roads will be closed to the public until at least tomorrow.

Locals will be allowed in and out of their homes if escorted through the area.West Midlands Police say they do not know why the man was attacked.

A force spokesperson said: "We are speaking to people and are reviewing CCTV."Our drone has also been capturing images to help with the investigation. Specialist search teams will be joined by forensic experts as they search for evidence."A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham at 11.16am today where they found a man upon arrival. They continued: "He was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff on the scene."Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

Police are asking anybody with information to come forward.