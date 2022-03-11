The body of a 66-year-old woman has been discovered in a river, three months after her disappearance.

Janet Edwards, from Tillington in Herefordshire, went missing on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Her disappearance sparked a huge search operation as her family issued a heartbreaking plea.The 66-year-old runner was last seen in the area of Beechwood Court, Hereford at around 3pm that day.

CCTV images showed her wearing a green Raab jacket, blue jeans and casual brown boots with a white trim and sole.

However, West Mercia Police confirmed on Friday that a body found in the River Wye in Netherton on Thursday morning has been formally identified as Ms Edwards.The force added that her next of kin have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Whitworth said: "We know there has been a huge amount of hope in finding Janet safe and well, and we are deeply saddened by this outcome."I would like to express my thanks to the community for all of their support with our search for Janet over the past three months. Our thoughts go out to Janet's family and friends as this very difficult time."West Mercia Police previously said that Janet was a well-known and well-liked member of the Herefordshire Community, a keen runner and served with the NHS.

(Credit: BPM Media)