Play video

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 51-year-old was fatally stabbed in Bartley Green.

The 20-year-old is suspected of being involved in a disorder in Grazebook Croft at 11.20am yesterday morning (March 11).

He was arrested at a property in Warwick Road, Tyseley, at 2.10am this morning.

West Midlands Police believe there was an argument or altercation between the two men, in the build up to the suspected murder.

The 51-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now traced and informed his next of kin.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon for West Midlands Police, said: We’re working hard to understand exactly what happened and to get justice for the victim’s family.

"We believe there was some kind of altercation or argument between the two men in the build-up to the incident. We’re still appealing for information, speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow. The 20-year-old man remains in police custody.