Audience members at the Circus of Horrors were left in shock when two acrobats plunged to the floor in a "freak accident".

Customers were told to leave Victoria Hall, in Hanley, following the incident yesterday evening (March 11).

The show started at 7.30pm and it is understood the performers fell around nine metres (30 ft).

Kayleigh Burton and her partner Kev Coles, 43, were on the front row when the incident took place.

The couple had paid £90 for their tickets and described the start of the show as "amazing".

Initially they thought the fall was part of the performance, but it soon became apparent it was not.

The Wheel of Death Duo from the Circus of Horrors - who were not involved in the accident - performing at the O2 in London. Credit: PA images

Kayleigh, aged 33, said: “We arrived around 6.45pm. We got our tickets scanned and went through. I bought a vest that I liked. The show was amazing. We immediately sat down

"We really enjoyed the show. Two girls were doing a stunt - they seemed perfectly fine. They were both so talented.

"We were sitting at the front and all of a sudden, without any pre-warning either, they both dropped to the floor. We could feel the bang when they dropped. They didn’t move.

“We had around 35 minutes of the show left. It seems like a freak accident. We could hear whimpering and crying - it was awful. Some of the other cast members ran over.

“Lots of people were wondering if it’s part of the act. All the audience were shocked. They were silent.

“My initial reaction was shock and I stared for a while. I did think it was part of the show. It was going on for too long and then I didn’t think it was part of the show.

“My partner noticed a guitarist pulling his earpiece out. Kev said 'I think this is real'. Some of the other circle members were making a human shield around them on the floor. That’s when it became evident it wasn't part of the show.”

Customers were then escorted out into the auditorium, where they were told the show was cancelled.

Kayleigh added: "This was really bad. The venue staff told everyone to leave through the exits and go to the auditorium. Everyone left. We went outside because it was very warm and cramped.

“Around 10 minutes later there was an announcement saying due to the incident the show isn't going to be going on and it’s cancelled. We were told we would be contacted in the next few days to let us know what’s going to happen next.

“I’m assuming it’s to do with a refund or rescheduling which is nothing that at no point we even worried about. Some people seem to only be worried about a refund which is disheartening.

“My partner and I don't want a refund. If it isn’t rescheduled, just keep the money and we hope the girls are okay. If it is then we’d love to go again and see the whole show.

“When we started to walk away we saw a paramedic car swinging around the building around 9.30pm.”

West Midlands Ambulance service have been contacted for an update on the pair's conditions.

The circus and theatre have also been contacted for comment but are yet to respond.