A major incident was declared overnight after fire crews responded to a large fire at a coach depot in Bromsgrove overnight.

It is thought the blaze started at around 10pm yesterday evening (Friday 11 March).

Firefighters from Kings Norton, Northfield and Woodgate Valley fire stations were all deployed overnight, assisted by colleagues at Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service to tackle the outbreak.

More than 10 crews from across West Midlands Fire and Rescue and Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service continue to tackle the large blaze this morning.

More than 70 firefighters using hose-reels and multiple specialist equipment were at the scene.

More than 10 crews from across West Midlands Fire and Rescue and Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service were called overnight. Credit: Kings Norton Fire Service

Road closures were put in place whilst police responded.

The fire is thought to be at the depot for Kev's Cars & Coaches on Birmingham Road in the Lydiate Ash area of North Worcestershire.

The company - founded in 1975 - serves the county of Worcestershire and specialises in independent travel arrangements for local customers.

Images shared on social media by West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service reveal a number of vehicles including several buses with Kev's Coaches branding engulfed in flames.

Most of the fire has been extinguished and some crews have returned to their stations whilst some crews remain on site to dampen down the fire.

Several crews still remain at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.