Man arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Birmingham city centre

Pictures from SnapperSK

A man has been arrested after two teenagers were stabbed in Birmingham city centre.

Two men aged 18 and 19 suffered serious stab injuries in a fight between a group of people in Corporation Street and Priory Queensway on Thursday (March 10). They remain in hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old suspect handed himself into West Midlands Police yesterday (March 11) and remains in custody.

The force had already arrested nine people on suspicion of violent disorder and attempted murder - four of whom, aged 24, 20, 20 and 17, have been released on conditional bail.

No further action will be taken against the remaining five - but police suspect other people involved were in the fight.

A police spokesperson said: "What we witnessed was totally unacceptable and anyone who engages in serious violence on our streets can expect to be arrested and potentially jailed.

"As part of our efforts to keep people safe we extended our Section 60 Stop & Search powers overnight in the city centre.

"A Section 60 gives us additional powers to stop and search people in a designated area when there is evidence that serious violence has taken place or may take place.

"We are also working with the Violence Reduction Unit and youth workers to refer young people to partner agencies so they can receive further support too.

"If you know who was involved in the disorder or have any other information about violence in Birmingham please drop us a message via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight.In an emergency dial 999."