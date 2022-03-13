Hundreds gather for Leicester's first St Patrick's Day parade since the pandemic

Play video

Hundreds of people gathered in Leicester today (13th March) for the St Patrick's Day parade.

It's the first time it's happened in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Despite that, organisers say the parade was one of the largest ever.

The procession started at noon near the Holy Cross Church in New Walk, meandering through the city's streets before settling in Jubilee Square.

While St Patrick's Day doesn't officially take place until the 17th, the parade usually takes place on weekends to maximise the number of people who can part.

As well as honouring the life of St Patrick, who brought Christianity to Ireland, the day is also used to celebrate Irish culture.