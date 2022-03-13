Play video

A man stabbed to death in Birmingham has been named as 51-year-old Steven McCarran.

A man killed in a knife attack in Birmingham has been named as Steven McCarran. Credit: West Midlands Police

Mr McCarran suffered multiple knife wounds in an incident in Grazebook Croft, Bartley Green at 11.20am on Friday 11 March.

The 51-year-old, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 12 March) at a property in Warwick Road, Tyseley.

Detectives have been granted more time to question the suspect and he remains in custody.