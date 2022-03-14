Ed Sheeran will headline the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend when it comes to Coventry War Memorial Park.

Greg James, who presents the Breakfast show, announced the global superstar as its Saturday headline act on 28 May.

Radio 1 Big Weekend will take place on the May Bank Holiday weekend. It will be the first time the festival in real life since 2019, as both 2020 and 2021 events moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheeran will be joined by rapper Aitch on the Saturday main stage. DJ Calvin Harris will also be there, with other confirmed acts including Joel Corry, AJ Tracey and Anne-Marie.

There will be four stages on the Saturday, including the main stage as well as the dance stage. Main stage acts for the Sunday are yet to be revealed.

Tickets will be available to purchase from this Friday (18 March). With 8,000 available for the Friday shows, and just under 40,000 available each day for Saturday and Sunday of the weekend.

At least 60% of tickets are reserved for people living in Coventry, 25% for those in neighbouring areas and the remaining 15% for general sale.

Where is Radio 1's Big Weekend?

It takes place at War Memorial Park in Coventry from Friday 27 May to Sunday 29 May.

How can I get to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry?

There will be no parking on site, but organisers are encouraging to use public transport. There are several park and walk facilities also, including two at Coventry train station. The station is around 1.2km walk away, with Canley train station 2.5km.

For visitors arriving on their own bikes, secure cycle parking will be available by the tennis courts, close to the event entrance.

For those who want to walk, War Memorial Park is 1.4 miles from the City centre - which is about 30 minutes.

How do I get tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend?

Tickets will be made available on the Big Weekend website on Friday 18 March at 8:30am for the Saturday and Sunday events.

How much are tickets?

Saturday and Sunday Tickets will cost £21.50 (+£4.50 booking fee per ticket). Refunds will only be considered if the event is cancelled or postponed. Tickets will be sold in pairs (or individually) and you can only purchase a maximum of two tickets per person for either Saturday or Sunday (but not for both).

The last in-person Radio 1 Big Weekend was staged in Scarborough in 2019, with Miley Cyrus one of the main headline acts. Credit: PA

How are tickets allocated?

Pot 1 will be reserved for people who live in Coventry City Council residents. This will be 60% of all tickets. These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.

Pot 2 will be reserved for those in remaining 'CV' postcodes, Birmingham 'B' postcodes and selected Leicester postcodes. 25% of all tickets are for anyone who lives in these areas, and again will be reserved until 5pm on Thursday 24 March and any unsold will be offered for general sale.

The last 15% of all tickets (Pot 3) will be unreserved and available to anyone in the UK.

To secure tickets from Pots 1 & 2 you will need to enter the postcode of your home address at the time of purchase.

Do I have to be over 18 to attend?

No, there is no age restriction. However, those under 15 will need to be accompanied by an adult over 18. If you are under 18 please ensure you have permission from your parent and guardian to attend.

When do gates open?

Saturday 28th May: Gates open at 10:30am with a headline opener act starting at 12:30pm.

Sunday 29th May: Gates open at 11am with a headline opener act starting at 12:30pm.

What do I do if I can't attend anymore?

You will be able to sell your tickets at face value via Ticketmaster’s Fan to Fan resale function. With these exceptions, tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale.