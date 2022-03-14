Play video

Our reporter Andy Bevan spoke to the member of staff involved in the armed robbery about this terrifying incident

Just before 9.30pm on Sunday 13th March, a cashier at Malcolm's Store and petrol station on Tile Hill Lane in Coventry is starting to close up for the evening, when two men wearing hoods and covid masks appear, one stands guard at the door while the other heads inside.

As the cashier walks back to the till, he runs forward, taking a knife from his pocket, and shouts for her to open the tills.

She opens one till and the robber grabs around £500 in cash before making his escape, leaving the cashier frozen in fear. Moments later, a colleague rushes in to comfort her.

It's all over in a few seconds, but the owner of the shop was furious and say's police didn't do enough. Paul Cheema said, "If you're a motorist they'll be after you straight away where they can earn money, but come on, sort the problem out, you know, shoplifting starts small but to pull a knife?

You {police} should have been here, forensics should have been here, to see what's going on and for that I don't forgive the police."

The knife that was brandished at the young woman

Mr Cheema says what has really got him angry was the initial police response. He says an inspector did attend, but didn't check the CCTV and instead offered to go and look for the robbers.

He didn't return but another officer did, who told Paul he should report the incident at his local police station.

West Midlands Police told ITV News: "Officers arrived less than 15 minutes later, but the suspects had already left the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

"Officers have been in contact with the store owner today and will be attending to collect CCTV and take statements this afternoon."

The staff member involved in the raid was back at work the next morning.

She told ITV Central off-camera that although she was terrified, she preferred to be here rather than staying at home thinking about what happened."