The M1 motorway between Loughborough and Derby has been shut in both directions this afternoon due to a lorry fire following a collision.

The motorway is shut northbound and southbound between junction 23 for the A512 Ashby Road East (Loughborough) and junction 23a for the A42 (Derby / East Midlands Airport / Tamworth.)

Drivers are facing long delays as all traffic is currently being held.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: "We received a report that a lorry had collided with a barrier on the M1 at around 1pm.

"It was also reported the lorry was alight.

"Officers are currently on scene with colleagues from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, the East Midlands Ambulance Service and National Highways.

"The driver was not injured and the motorway remains closed at this time."

The force has also urged motorists to "please avoid and find alternative routes."

In a tweet, National Highways: East Midlands said: "M1 north between J23 and J23A is now closed due to a collision involving a lorry which has subsequently caught fire."

They added: "All emergency services are in attendance.

"The southbound carriageway is also blocked due to the smoke however we hope this release traffic soon."

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue have confirmed the fire is under control.

In a statement, they said: "Fire now under control, damping down of lorry and surrounding area in progress.

"2 Hose Reel Jets in use using water. 2 Breathing Apparatus in use working in the open and cutting away of lorry.

"Recovery in attendance and have mobilised a digger to assist with dragging out of lorry and surrounding area.

"Highways in attendance assessing damage to roadway and furniture. Structural engineer has been requested by Highways due to safety concerns."

