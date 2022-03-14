Play video

A 12-year-old girl from Nottinghamshire who wrote to Disney asking for them to create a female character that wears glasses, attended the star studded BAFTAs.

Lowri Moore, who is from Chilwell, was invited by Encanto Director Jared Bush as a guest.

She wrote to Disney three years ago when she was nine, asking them to create more heroines with glasses as she'd worn glasses her whole life.

Jared Bush said he saw her letter but could not tell her at the time they already had a character in production.

Encanto won Best Animated Film.

Lowri and her mum had pictures with the BAFTA awards with makers Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino and Jared Bush.

Lowri has been campaigning for better representation since a young age.

In 2020, she wrote a book with her own heroine – Princess Rose – who wears golden spectacles.

Disney's newly released film Encanto is about the Madrigals family who all have magical gifts except Mirabel. Mirabel also happens to wear glasses.