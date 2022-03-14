Throughout the last week fuel prices have been soaring to new heights across the Midlands, with costs varying between filling stations.

In Leicstershire, two petrol stations on the opposite side of one town's main road have shown the real difference in the cost of filling up.

In Ashby-de-la-Zouch, there is a Tescos petrol station on one side of the road, and a BP Garage not too far away.

But there is a difference between the two garages - the cost of the fuel. Supermarket petrol is often the cheapest and it proved to be the case here.

Motorists at Tesco were charged 156.9p per litre of unleaded, while diesel was only marginally more at 158.9p.

Meanwhile, just across the A511 roundabout from the supermarket is a BP Garage, where petrol was being charged at 161.9p per litre and diesel at 172.9p.

One motorist described these fuel prices as "ridiculous".

She said: "I am really beginning to worry now,

"Thankfully I don’t fill up that often so I dread to think what it’s like for others."Another driver at the pumps added: "I don’t like it, no-one likes it, but it is what it is."

Meanwhile, just north of these two garage, a new Esso Garage has seen prices soar even further.

This garage has seen petrol prices reach 170.9p per litre, with diesel 10p more at 180.9p per litre.

Drivers were not pleased with the prices at this station and were expressing their concerns.

One motorist said: “I worry about going to work, and taking my little ones to nursery.

She added: "Every journey has me a bit worried now."

However, she, like many others were resigned to high prices.

She said: "No-one will lower them because people will keep paying because they have to.

"The government’s got to do something because everyone is being affected here."