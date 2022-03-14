Police are still questioning two teenagers after a machete attack in Newark in Nottinghamshire.

The assault took place in The Green, in Bilsthorpe, Newark, shortly after 5pm on Saturday evening.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two 16-year-old boys were left with injuries to their head and neck, which are not thought to be life-threatening - and they were taken to hospital for treatment.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was "sheer luck" no one had been more seriously injured.Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is quite clearly a very serious incident which, due to sheer luck only, thankfully hasn’t ended in tragedy and with two teenage boys sustaining much more serious injuries.

"We are absolutely committed as a force to eradicating incidents of knife crime from our communities and to taking anyone who gets involved in this kind of behaviour off our streets."

He adds: "If anyone has any information that could help with our investigation, I’d ask that you please get in touch with us straight away on 101, quoting number 502 of 12 March 2022."