A nine-year-old boy from Nottinghamshire has written an articulate letter to Vladimir Putin urging him to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dexter Jarvis wrote the letter to the Russian President as part of an appeal that is being put together at his school, Archbishop Cranmer Academy, in Aslockton, near Bingham.

His mother, Kelly Mitchell, says she has not had many discussions with her son about the conflict in Ukraine and believes it is a topic that he has been discussing with friends at school.

In his letter Dexter pleaded with Vladimir Putin to think about the lives that will be lost and families torn apart.

Kelly, 46, has said that she is "very proud" of her son's letter.

She said: "I was really shocked to be honest. He came back from school and just said 'If I write to Mr Putin he's not going to come and kill me is he?'"

"And I said 'No it's fine, Dexter' and then just took himself off and wrote his letter."

'I hope you know that it isn't just Ukraine suffering', Dexter Jarvis writes Credit: BPM Media

Ms Mitchell adds: "I think they've just been talking a bit about it at school because they are doing an appeal for the Ukraine.

"But I think it's just information he's picked up from other people because I haven't had a conversation with him about it.

"It's just been on his mind I think.

"He'll occasionally ask a few questions but as I say I don't have the news on, it's not part of our conversations.

"I know a few of his friends have been talking about it - I think it's just among themselves.

"I had amazing feedback on Facebook and I was so overwhelmed - my child's a genius!"

She adds: "Someone said you need to take that to the teacher, Kelly, because they'll like that but I haven't had feedback yet.

"I'm very proud. I'm also very embarrassed because my writing's horrendous compared to his! Very very proud."

Dexter has offered to send Mr Putin a "joke list" if he decides to write back.

Part of Dexter's eloquent letter read: "I understand that Ukraine used to be a part of Russia and you want your land back.

"But please!!!! think about how many lives are going to be lost.

"Families will be torn apart, innocent soldiers will die and soon other countries are going to step in and eventually we are going to start World War III ... or 3 ... or three."