Police opened a kidnap probe after a woman was seen appearing to be dragged into a BMW 'in distress and shouting'.

She was waiting by a bus stop in Hill Top, West Bromwich, when a man approached her.

After exchanging words, he pulled her across the road and into a car believed to have been a BMW X5.

A witness reported the woman being in distress and shouting throughout the ordeal at around 9.40pm on Sunday, March 13.

Police urgently appealed for information and have serious concerns for the woman's well-being.

They are investigating the incident as a potential kidnap.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've issued an urgent appeal for witnesses after a woman was dragged off the streets and into a car in West Bromwich this evening, March 13.

"It happened in Hill Top at around 9.40pm. It's understood a woman was waiting by a bus stop when she was approached by a man who, after exchanging words, pulled her across the road and into a vehicle being driven by another man.

A witness reported the woman being in distress and shouting at the bus stop throughout the ordeal at around 9.40pm Credit: Google Street View

They continued: "A witness has described the woman being in distress and shouting - and we have serious concerns for her well-being. We've launched an investigation to identify and find the woman, and trace the men and car involved.

"The man who approached the woman is described as white, bald and in his 40s. We believe the car was a grey BMW X5.

"We're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened - or any motorists with dash-cam who may have caught the vehicle on video - to get in touch.

"Please call 999 and quote log 3602 from March 13."

In a separate incident, police are investigating a potential kidnap in Coventry after receiving a report of a woman screaming from inside a white van as it was driven off by a bare-chested man.

It happened at the junction of Quinton Park and Blondvil Street in Cheylesmore at 8.40pm on Sunday night and officers are making local inquiries, as well as asking anybody who believes they might have seen or heard something to call 999, quoting log number 3459 from 13 March.

A Coventry Police spokesperson said: "We're told a bare-chested man drove away in a white van and that a woman was screaming inside.

"We're making local enquiries. It’s not clear what’s happened and there could be an innocent explanation but our priority is making sure, if a woman was in the van, she's safe and well."

The appeal was posted on the Coventry Police's official Twitter account at 12.37am during the early hours of this morning.

Police do not believe the two incidents are linked.