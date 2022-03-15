Cheltenham Festival has renamed one of its races to show support for Ukraine.

The last race today (March 15) has been renamed the Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase.

The racecourse, which is owned by The Jockey Club is supporting the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal and will be encouraging racegoers to donate.

Ian Renton, managing director of the racecourse, said: “The festival is a major social highlight for a very large number of the racegoers in attendance.

"Probably even more so this year given the 2021 festival was held behind closed doors.

"However, this year’s event is obviously taking place against the backdrop of major conflict in Ukraine.

Racegoers around the parade ring as the Ukrainian flag is displayed on a big screen during day one of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA Images

“Given that coverage of the festival extends far beyond the coverage racing receives on a day to day basis, we are keen to hand as much exposure to the invaluable work undertaken by humanitarian charities in these most desperate times.

"Therefore, using a race title to promote these humanitarian efforts seemed a very appropriate act for us to undertake.”

Mr Renton added The Jockey Club is supporting the British Red Cross' appeal by making a donation.

They will also be invite racegoers to make donations on their big screens, in racecards and over their PA systems.

He added: “Racing has a tremendous record when it comes to fundraising and coming together in times when need is most keenly felt and we are aiming to help the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal as much as possible over the four days of the festival.”

The National Hunt Chase is a grade two race and the oldest staged at the festival.

Run over a distance of three miles and six furlongs, the most prominent winner in recent years was Tiger Roll in 2017, who went on to win the Randox Grand National at Aintree in 2018 and 2019.