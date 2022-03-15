The family of a man who died following a stabbing outside a supermarket in Redditch have described him as "the warmest, kindest man who loved his family and friends dearly".

53-year-old Ian Kirwan was attacked outside ASDA on Tuesday 8th March.

His family say he was an extremely compassionate man who cared deeply about the planet and justice for others and they are "completely devastated" by his death.

"Anyone who knew him would have known him to be both intelligent and humble and there for anybody in need", they add.

Mr Kirwan worked as a software engineer contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, a job his family say he loved and was incredibly passionate about.

Ian Kirwan was stabbed outside Asda in Redditch. Credit: BPM

The tribute continued: "Ian had the warmest, silliest, daftest sense of humour that you couldn’t help loving and laughing at. He brought great comfort to those around him and gave the best bear hugs that made you feel safe, protected and loved."

"With a fun and happy home life he was an absolute home bird who enjoyed nothing more than time with his wife, family and close friends."

Mr Kirwan is described as a "loving uncle" not just to his own three nephews but also to his friends' children too.

"His silliness, sense of adventure and love of science and nature made him such a fun uncle to spend time with" they say.

The 53-year-old is also described as an "accomplished musician who loved music and was a talented guitar player".

Ian Kirwan was attacked outside the supermarket on Tuesday 8th March. Credit: SnapperSK

His concern and care for the plant were also recognised in the tribute, with his family saying he was a man who was full of care and compassion.

His family say he was an avid animal lover who often rescued and cared for injured and lost animals.

Mr Kirwan leaves behind a large family and a loving wife of twenty years.

She describes her late husband as "her absolutely favourite person" and says she has been "robbed of her future with him."

His close friends say Mr Kirwan was "always there for them when they needed him" and they are all "shocked and broken" by his death.

His family and friends added that through what is a terrible time they have appreciated the warmth of so many people who have come together to support them.

"We send our absolute gratitude to the off duty nurse who tried to save Ian and who was there with him at the end, to the paramedics who attended, the police and our family liaison officer, the staff at Asda, to all of our friends and family who have reached out and to the wider Redditch community and beyond who have shown their support either in messages directly to us or via social media and to all those that have laid flowers at the scene."

"No one ever imagines losing someone in this terrible way, so senseless and needlessly" they continue, "a hole has been created in our lives that can never be filled but the love and support we have received is helping us begin to try to find a way to work through this awful tragedy."