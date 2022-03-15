Man arrested after another man dies and pensioner injured in Coventry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 57-year-old man was found dead in Coventry.

Emergency services were called to a property on Hopedale Close in Wyken at 7am this morning (15 March).

They found a 57-year-old man with serious injuries who died at the scene.

A woman in her 90s was also found injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment and her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A police cordon still remains in place around the property and along Hopedale Close. Forensics teams are currently at the scene.

Credit: SnapperSK

Reports among locals suggest a woman was seen being led from the scene in a wheelchair covered in blood and another resident said they heard 'lots of screaming and shouting' this morning.

A person at the scene said: "We’ve no idea what’s going on. We heard the sirens but living here you hear sirens all the time because we’re close to the hospital and Binley fire station.

"My granny is right in the middle of where the cordon is but she has WhatsApped me to tell me she’s ok."

A man was arrested in Lincolnshire on suspicion of murder and will be transported to the West Midlands for questioning.

West Midlands Police have said they believe this is a domestic related incident and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and quoting log number 538-150322.