Trial date set for man accused of murdering mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite
A 26-year-old man is set to stand trial later this year charged with the murder of a mother-of-three from Nottinghamshire.
Clair Ablewhite was found stabbed to death at her home in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, just before 6.30pm on Saturday February 26.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 47-year-old was killed the previous evening.
John Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday accused of Ms Ablewhite’s murder.
The defendant, wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name and was not required to enter any pleas during the short hearing.
A provisional trial date was set for October 17.
Remanding Jessop into custody, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said: "This obviously is an immensely serious case.
"There is a lot of work to be done and it has to be done thoroughly and carefully on both sides."
He adds: "I have given a provisional trial date of October 17 this year. The next hearing will be on June 10."