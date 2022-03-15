A 26-year-old man is set to stand trial later this year charged with the murder of a mother-of-three from Nottinghamshire.

Clair Ablewhite was found stabbed to death at her home in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, just before 6.30pm on Saturday February 26.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 47-year-old was killed the previous evening.

John Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday accused of Ms Ablewhite’s murder.

The defendant, wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name and was not required to enter any pleas during the short hearing.

Police at the scene in Colston Bassett earlier this month Credit: BPM

A provisional trial date was set for October 17.

Remanding Jessop into custody, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said: "This obviously is an immensely serious case.

"There is a lot of work to be done and it has to be done thoroughly and carefully on both sides."

He adds: "I have given a provisional trial date of October 17 this year. The next hearing will be on June 10."