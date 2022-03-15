West Midlands Ambulance Service help Ukrainian children get cancer treatment

Over 50 staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service have helped Ukrainian children in need of cancer treatment.

The group were part of a Government plan to help transport the children and their immediate family from Poland.

The children arrived at Birmingham Airport on Sunday on a flight so they can receive life-saving treatment from the NHS.

Credit: West Midlands Ambulance Service

Staff from both non-emergency and the emergency teams then transported the children and their family members.

The service said they were "incredibly proud" to have been apart of the plan and that it was done so quickly.

Credit: West Midlands Ambulance Service

Hospitals in Poland have taken in many children needing healthcare who have arrived from Ukraine.

With more children crossing the border requiring immediate treatment, the UK has responded to Poland’s call for support from international partners to provide additional care.

It also comes as people in the UK can now register to home Ukrainians fleeing the war.