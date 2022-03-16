Two teenagers seriously injured after stabbing in Stourbridge

Two teenagers have been seriously injured following a stabbing in Stourbridge.

Emergency services were called to the Ryemarket shopping centre at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (March 15) evening.

They found the two teens injured and they were taken to hospital for treatment.

Credit: SnapperSK

Police say they are now looking at CCTV to identify who was involved.

They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them.