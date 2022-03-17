Souvenirs featuring the official Platinum Jubilee emblem have gone on sale, featuring a design by Nottinghamshire teenager Edward Roberts.

The range from the Royal Collection includes a fine English bone china coffee mug for £15, an £8.95 tea-towel, and a shopping bag made from recycled plastic bottles, also £8.95.

Each features the Jubilee emblem created by the 19-year-old graphic design student.

Mr Roberts’ design was selected as the winning entry in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Emblem Competition, run by the Victoria & Albert Museum in conjunction with Buckingham Palace.

The emblem design created by Nottinghamshire's Edward Roberts Credit: Royal Collection Trust shop

A continuous line drawing, it symbolises the Queen’s long reign, with the purple colour reflecting the Queen’s Robe of Estate, worn at her Coronation in 1953.

The name of the font used for the lettering is Perpetua, which means “forever” and imitates the style that appeared on the Coronation Order of Service.

He also designed a secondary symbol, using a continuous line to draw the four flowers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Roberts visited the Potteries in Stoke-on-Trent, where official commemorative china has been made for the Royal Collection Trust for nearly 30 years, to see the work on the items.

Biscuits on sale as part of the new range Credit: Royal Collection Trust shop

“With the new design, I wanted to create a set of products that stayed true to and worked well alongside the emblem design," he said.

“Like my original submission, the flowers are part of a continuous line, capturing the delicate nature of these national symbols.

“I wanted to create a design that was contemporary, and in keeping with these modern times.”

The products can be purchased online and are also being sold in Royal Collection Trust shops.

All profits from sales go to the Trust, the charity responsible for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

