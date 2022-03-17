A teenager has admitted racially abusing Manchester United footballer and food poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford.

Justin Lee Price, from Worcester, pleaded guilty to one count of sending a grossly offensive message at a hearing at the town's Magistrates Court today (March 17).

The 19-year-old sent a racist tweet targeted at Mr Rashford on January 11. He later changed his Twitter username to avoid detection.

After being arrested, he denied the offence the first time he was interviewed by police - but admitted it the second time they spoke to him.

Commenting, Mark Johnson of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime."

Douglas Mackay, also of the CPS, added "At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive and safe to watch.

"There is no place for hate in football, and hate crimes such as this has significant impact on victims.”