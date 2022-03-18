'Dozens' of people have been arrested in Derbyshire after police launched an operation against county lines gangs.

Officers have targeted so called 'county lines' networks running from Sheffield into Chesterfield.

Police say these gangs traffic teenagers into the town to sell drugs, using the homes of vulnerable people in the community as bases.

It comes as 46 people have been arrested over the past six weeks, 36 of whom have been charged with various offences, including conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, and possession with intent to supply.

Police seized cocaine, heroin, and hundreds of thousands pounds worth of goods Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary

Officers also seized large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as £500,000 worth of 'criminal property' - including designer clothing, jewellery, and a £90,000 BMW.

Police have intensified work against county lines gangs over the past few weeks across the country, with the six weeks of work coinciding with the national county lines intensification week in early March.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright said: "The work over the last six weeks has struck a heavy blow on the criminal networks that have been controlling the supply of drugs into Chesterfield."

Cash seized during the operation Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary

He adds: "We have been working closely with our colleagues in South Yorkshire Police who have helped dismantle five lines that were running into our county.

"While the last six weeks have seen very real successes, we are not complacent and will continue to detect, disrupt and bring to justice those who create such damage in our communities."

