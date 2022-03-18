Two more people have been charged with murder following the death of two men in a crash on the A46 in Leicestershire last month.

Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, and Ameer Jamal, 27, are accused of killing Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, in the collision on the 11th of February.

The victims were both from Banbury in Oxfordshire, driving a silver Skoda which left the road just before Six Hills junction near Leicester just after 1am.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, Leicestershire Police said at the time.

Gulammustafa and Jamal, both from Leicester, have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at the city’s magistrates’ court on Friday.

Three women and three men have already been charged with murder. All are from the Midlands, with their ages ranging from 20 to 45.