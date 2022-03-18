Play video

Tributes, including wreathes and a book of condolence, were laid at the Hillsborough memorial by Forest supporters

Members of the Nottingham Forest supporters trust paid tribute to people who died in the Hillsborough disaster at a memorial in Liverpool today.

This is ahead of the club playing Liverpool FC for the first time in the FA Cup since the 1989 semi-final, where 97 people died.

Hundreds more fans were injured after a human crush occurred due to overcrowding.

In 2016, after years of campaigning by the families and supporters of victims, a coroner ruled that fans had been unlawfully killed, due to gross negligent failures on the part of the police and the ambulance service.

Ahead of the match, representatives from the Notts Forest supporters association laid commemorative wreaths beside a memorial to the 97 and passed on a book containing messages of condolence written by fans.

Forest will play Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals this Sunday at 18:00 PM.