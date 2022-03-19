A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following the reported rape of a teenage girl in Worcester.

The alleged incident took place at around 8pm on Friday evening (18 March) at Ronkswood Hill Meadows Local Nature Reserve.

West Mercia Police say the girl and her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The force has made an appeal to the public for anyone who might have been walking their dog or exercising in the area between 7pm and 10pm to come forward and help with their investigation.

There has been an increased police presence at the reserve as part of efforts to reassure concerned members of the local community.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a report that a teenage girl was raped at the Ronkswood Hill Meadows Local Nature Reserve in Worcester yesterday evening (Friday 18 March).

"The incident took place at round 8pm and the girl is being supported by her family and specially trained officers.

"Anyone visiting the nature reserve today will see a police presence in the area as part of our investigation.

"We will also be there to provide reassurance as we understand that this may cause some concern to local residents and people visiting the area.

"An investigation has been launched and as part of this we are eager to hear from anyone who was in the area, perhaps walking their dog or exercising, yesterday evening between 7pm and 10pm."