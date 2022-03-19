Derby has missed out in the shortlist for the prestigious UK City of Culture 2025 title, it's been announced.

But the City Council says it is 'not disheartened' by the news, and believes the process has meant the city will be well placed to secure the title in 2029.

The four places shortlisted for the title are Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.

As part of Derby's bid, a number of cultural programmes and events were launched in the last year, including the colourful Derby Rams Trail which attracted thousands of visitors.

A trail of 30 colourful Rams were unveiled in Derby last year to encourage people back into the city after the pandemic. Credit: ITV News Central

The council says the expression of interest in the 2025 process was put together in a matter of weeks, and what followed was a huge amount of momentum that gathered the local arts sector, businesses, local authorities and politicians.

As home to Rolls-Royce, Toyota and Alstom, Derby's cultural heritage includes being at the helm of the industrial revolution.

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson said "The UK City of Culture competition is a brilliant opportunity for places to increase people's interest in the arts while benefiting their local economies.

"I offer huge congratulations to Derby for making it this far in the process and I hope that being part of the 2025 long-list will leave a rich cultural legacy for the community."

The leader of Derby City Council, Cllr Chris Poulter, says culture has been at the heart of plans to regenerate the city for some time.

He said: "By 2025, when the successful bidder is engaged in their year, we will already be well on our way with a new entertainment venue, a new theatre, and a new market hill, making us a city of culture in our own right."

The leader of Derby City Council, Chris Poulter, tells ITV News Central he believes Derby's cultural future is bright.

Adam Buss, Interim Director of Derby’s City of Culture bid, said: “This process has never been just about winning a competition. It’s been about recognising the role of culture in making our city a vibrant place to live and work.

“Congratulations to those cities moving forward, and those like us who did not make the final four.“For Derby, it’s now time to reflect on how far we’ve come in such a short space of time, having won the support of the city’s sectors. Industry, the arts, education, sport, politics and the environment – all of Team Derby - will continue to be behind us as we move forward.

“There is more understanding now of how important culture is to the city, not only in terms of regenerating buildings and public space, but also to the wellbeing and prospects of our citizens, and this work will continue.

"Being UK City of Culture 2025 would have opened up opportunities to make this happen more quickly, but our ambition remains as we set our sights on winning the status for 2029.”