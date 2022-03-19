A man who poured boiling water over his 82-year-old mother after an argument and head-butted her during another fall-out has been jailed.

50-year-old Donald Hayles' mum was left with scalding and blisters to her chest and neck after water splashed out from a kettle, as she bravely tried to push Hayles away on 16 December 2021.

During a separate incident at her home in Nottingham on 7 October 2021, he head-butted her to the face and left her with a black eye.

Hayles had become angry after he asked to borrow £10 and she told him she didn't have it.

He admitted to two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker and possession of a Class B drug in relation to an incident in Nottingham city centre, on 17 December 2021.

It happened as Hayles was detained by police officers taking part in an anti-violence operation. Police say he became abusive, as he pushed an officer to her chest while she tried to calm him down.

Hayles was sentenced to four years and two months in prison when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (18 March 2022).

Police Constable Natalie Hodges, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Hayles’ cruel actions were responsible for the significant injuries inflicted on his mother. The pain she suffered must have been terrible as well as the psychological impact of his assaults.

“I can assure people that Nottinghamshire Police takes all reports of violence seriously, will take robust action against anyone involved in this sort of criminality and will always do everything in its power to seek justice for victims.”