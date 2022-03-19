Two teenagers dead and two injured after car hits tree in Coventry

Two 18 year old boys have died after a car hit a tree on Burns Road in Coventry this morning (19 March).

Police were called at 5.20am to the scene, which is near the junction with Longfellow Road and Walsgrave Road.

The driver and a passenger from the car were declared dead at the scene after being found in a critical condition.

Two other boys, also aged 18, are in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Burns Road at the junction of Walsgrave Road and Longfellow Road is likely to remain closed for most of the morning while investigations continue.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at West Midlands Police, said: “We’re working hard to find out how the collision happened. If you were in the area at the time and either saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please get in touch.”