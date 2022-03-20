The parents of a young woman from Leicestershire who was kidnapped and fell out of a moving van say there are slight improvements in her condition.

21-year-old Angel Lynn from Loughborough suffered life changing brain damage when she fell into the road from a van travelling at almost 60mph.

She now requires round-the-clock care after she suffered catastrophic injuries in the ordeal in September 2020.

She is unable to communicate, walk or feed herself, with her family fundraising for an extension and specialist equipment, in order to adapt her home to her needs.

Angel remains in a care facility, but her parents say there has been 'slight improvements' now that she has found a way to communicate with her family.

Her mother, Nikki Lynn, said: "She has learnt how to squeeze our hands when we ask her questions. When we asked her if she wanted to come home, I can't tell you how hard she squeezed."We want her home as soon as possible because it's where she wants to be. We're hoping it will stimulate her more and help her recovery but we need to raise the funds to get her here."

CCTV shows the moment Angel was kidnapped and bundled into a van in September 2020 by her then boyfriend Chay Bowskill.

'We've got a lifetime of caring for Angel'

Angel Lynn's family have criticised the jail sentences given to Angel's two kidnappers, and are appealing the verdict.

An appeal hearing is due to go ahead on Wednesday 23 March at the High Court in London under the Unduly Lenient Sentence review scheme.

Angel's then boyfriend, Chay Bowskill, 20, was jailed for seven and a half years after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Nikkie and Angel's aunt Jackie Chamberlain, have criticised the judge's decision to sentence the pair as young offenders, which they claim was a last-minute decision.

Jackie said: "If this doesn't go our way, they'll get to leave prison, get on with their lives and be happy. We've got a lifetime of caring for Angel. We don't know what life holds for her at all."

The family chose to release pictures of Angel in hospital ahead of the hearing, so people could see the devastating impact it's had on her life.

Angel Lynn suffered life changing brain damage and now needs round the clock care from her family. Credit: BPM media

Jackie continued: "We chose to release pictures of Angel that we should never have had to, just to highlight the gravitas of the case. We have to look after her for the rest of her life, while they have the green light to get away with it."Sometimes we go in and she's sat in silence, without the TV on. I wonder what he's doing today. Playing football around the yard?

"Why is the victim having to fight constantly - where is the justice?"We're just trying to keep busy and concentrate on getting her home. Hopefully, that will be soon and we just hope we can raise enough money to get things sorted."Jackie believes the pair should have been sentenced as adults.

Jackie said: "The maximum sentences for what they've been charged with would've got them 21 years combined.

"But the judge deciding to treat them as young offenders at the last minute automatically halved their sentences."We want them to get the full amount of prison time possible as adults, without anything shaved off. It's an absolute travesty what they've done to our girl."We should be focusing on looking after Angel, not trying to make sure she gets justice. That should have already happened."