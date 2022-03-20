Tram services across the West Midlands have been suspended 'until further notice', West Midlands Metro have announced.

The company says new bodywork cracks were identified on some of the older trams during safety inspections.

This has lead to all services being suspended 'as a precautionary measure.'

No date has been given for when services can resume, commuters who use the service are advised to find other means of travelling.

It is the third time in 9 months cracks have been found during inspections.

Customers faced similar disruption in November last year when all services were suspended for repair works to take place, which took over 4 weeks.

Labour councillor from Wolverhampton City Council, Chris Burden, hit out at the latest cancellations on twitter, saying the region has been "knowingly underserved."

He said: "Yet another raft of West Midlands Metro suspensions to hit the region. "I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. The people of the West Mids are being let down repeatedly."

Cracks identified on the older fleet of trams means all services have been suspended as a precaution Credit: ITV News Central

West Midlands Metro said: "The safety and security of our customers and team members is always our first priority.

"We are working alongside the manufacturer, to restore services as quickly as possible.

"While the situation is ongoing, we are committed to keeping our customers moving.

"We understand the frustration many people will feel at this latest interruption to services, and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

People can use Metro tickets and passes on alternative modes of transport, including:

• National Express bus service 74 between West Bromwich and Birmingham

• National Express bus service 79 between Wolverhampton and West Bromwich

• National Express bus services 9, 12/12A, 13/13A, 23, 24, 82, 87, 126, X8 and X10 in Birmingham city centre

• West Midlands Railway and Avanti train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham