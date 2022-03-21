Investigation launched after reported rape of teenage girl

Police launched an investigation after a teenage girl was reportedly raped in Bedworth.

The girl had been sitting with a group on a greenspace between Walter Scott Road and Coalpit Fields between 6:45pm and 7:15pm on Saturday (March 19).

They were then approached by another group.

A boy from the other group - who is believed to be in his mid to late teens - is reported to have taken the girl away from the group before sexually assaulting her.

Officers then attended the scene and the area was cordoned off as part of ongoing enquiries.

Police say the girl is being supported by specially trained officers and patrols have also been increased locally.

Warwickshire Police, Detective Inspector Collette O'Keefe said they understand this incident is likely to cause concern among the local community.

She said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries and pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing work.

“Specially trained officers are providing support to the victim at this time and we have cordoned off an area at the bottom of Walter Scott Road where it meets the junction of Coalpit Fields Road as we conduct initial enquiries.

“We would encourage anyone who was in the area between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, who witnessed the incident or can help with our ongoing enquiries to get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be important so please contact us if you think you may be able to assist.”