Staffordshire Police are "increasingly concerned" about the safety of a missing girl last seen walking along a road and getting in a van.

An appeal has now been launched to find Caitlin Imber after the teenager had previously gone missing only to be found safe and well.

Newcastle-under-Lyme Police say the 15-year-old, of Kidsgrove, is now missing once again - and are urging the public to help them find her.

The force said Caitlin was last seen walking in Willfield Lane, in Brown Edge, on Sunday, March 20.

From there it is believed she got in a white Ford Transit and the force has recently issued a description of Caitlin as they look to find her.

She is described as white, roughly 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, and with long straight black hair.

Caitlin was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, leggings and shoes. She usually wears a bracelet on her right wrist.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing Caitlin Imber.

"She was last seen travelling on foot on Willfield Lane, Brown Edge, on Sunday (March 20) – where she is believed to have entered a white Ford Transit as a passenger.

"Anyone who has seen Caitlin or knows of her whereabouts should contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 and quote incident 700 of March 20. Alternatively message the force via Facebook or Twitter.