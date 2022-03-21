Nottingham woman surprises boyfriend at football ground - with a wedding

Play video

ITV Central reporter Phil Brewster was invited along to the surprise wedding to see the newly weds tie the knot

A man from Nottingham was surprised when his Playstation time was interrupted by an invitation he received out of the blue.

But he was even more shocked to find out it was to his own wedding.

Fiancee Lydia planned the whole day, complete with a Peaky Blinders theme in honour of Jack's favourite TV show.

Friends and family helped cover the cost of the ceremony at the Nottingham Forest football ground.

Many guests came dressed in Peaky Blinder style - in honour of Jack's favourite show. Credit: ITV

"I just woke up one Boxing Day morning and thought, just thought go for it," said Lydia - but her risk was worth it.

"Life is short in a way," said Jack, who suffered from a rare form of cancer, and underwent chemotherapy treatment three years ago.

"You don't know what's going to happen. One week you're not married and then the other week it's all of a sudden here.

"Same as your health as well. You don't know what's round the corner.

"So we know we're happy. We both know we're going to be with each other forever. So yes, fantastic.

"Getting married at my favourite place - the City Ground - it was fantastic. And I can't be any more happy to be honest."