Supporters gather to celebrate and remember Coventry City legend John Sillett

Friends and members of John Sillett's family tell ITV New Central about their memories of the Coventry City player and manager

A memorial has been held at Coventry Cathedral, celebrating the life of Sky Blues legend John Sillett, who died last year aged 85.

The former Coventry City player and manager died in November last year, and was perhaps best remembered for leading the club to FA cup victory in 1987.

He almost made over 100 appearances for the Sky Blues in the 1960s.

The 1987 cup victory was the only time Coventry City have won the competition, beating favourites Leeds United 3-2 in the semi-final and winning a nail biting final against Tottenham Hotspur.

A memorial was held at earlier this afternoon at Coventry Cathedral and a number of notable local figures attended, including current manager Mark Robins and tributes from 1987 players Lloyd McGrath and Nick Pickering.

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson also sent a video message.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Neil Sillett, John's son, described his father as "strict, it was tough, you had to do the right things and put the basic steps in life."

"I've got five kids and I try and do the right thing by them - and I've learnt those lessons off him."

Former Coventry City player Dave Bennett said Sillett had been "a gentleman."

"He was the boss - I didn't call him boss, I called him other things but I didn't call him boss!"

"He loved football, golf, racing in particular he loved. And of course, the team that won the 87' cup final because it's the only major thing that Coventry have won he was in charge with George Curtis that day," remembered former ITV Sports Presenter Gary Newbon.

"They're here today and he calls them 'my boys'. It's fantastic.

"Very sad but he had a great life and was always full of fun."